Two more men held after north east car theft crackdown

Two more people, aged 17 and 25, have been taken into custody following a police crackdown targeting car crime in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

A stolen vehicle worth about £80,000 was recovered during the operation.

On Wednesday, eight people as young as 15 were taken into custody and six stolen cars, worth a total of £70,000, were recovered.

The two men are due to appear in court at a later date. A report is to be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Det Supt Martin Dunn said: "There will be no let-up in the crackdown on car crime in the North East.

"We will continue to deploy all appropriate resources to tackle those who flout the law."