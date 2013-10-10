NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Two more men held after north east car theft crackdown

Two more people, aged 17 and 25, have been taken into custody following a police crackdown targeting car crime in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

A stolen vehicle worth about £80,000 was recovered during the operation.

On Wednesday, eight people as young as 15 were taken into custody and six stolen cars, worth a total of £70,000, were recovered.

The two men are due to appear in court at a later date. A report is to be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Det Supt Martin Dunn said: "There will be no let-up in the crackdown on car crime in the North East.

"We will continue to deploy all appropriate resources to tackle those who flout the law."

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites