Mark Foster jailed for killing Glenn Miller in New Pitsligo

Image caption Mark Foster admitted a reduced charge of culpable homicide

A man has been jailed for nine years after admitting killing a 50-year-old man in his Aberdeenshire home.

Glenn Miller, 50, died in hospital in January after an incident in the village of New Pitsligo.

Mark Foster, 37, had originally been charged with murder, but admitted a reduced charge of culpable homicide at the High Court in Aberdeen.

Police Scotland said Mr Miller had died after a "sustained and violent attack".

Det Insp Graeme Mackie said: "Mark Foster has shown no remorse for his actions that led to the death of Glenn Miller in January this year.

"The sentence handed to him reflects the seriousness of his actions and I hope Glenn Miller's family can take some comfort from this result and begin to move on with their lives.

"I would also like to thank members of the community in New Pitsligo and the surrounding area who assisted us with our enquiries, which resulted in the culprit being apprehended quickly."