CCTV released after Aberdeen sex assault
- 10 October 2013
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace in relation to a sexual assault on a woman in Aberdeen.
The 30-year-old woman was in the Bridge of Dee area during the early hours of the morning on Sunday 30 June when the incident took place.
Det Insp Lorna Ferguson urged the man in the footage to come forward to help them with their inquiries.
She also appealed to anyone who recognised the man to contact Police Scotland or Crimestoppers.