Aberdeen indecent assault accused Ian Paterson tells court of massage

A former policeman accused of indecent assaults has told a court he massaged one of the women when she was stressed.

Ian Paterson denies eight charges involving seven women when he was chief executive of Aberdeen Council of Voluntary Organisations.

The 62 year old, of Tarves, said women spoke to him about their personal problems while he was working there.

Giving evidence, he said of the massage: "In hindsight I might not have done it. But she was quite favourable."

Mr Paterson said there had been some banter and he had rubbed her shoulders.

He mentioned something about a "Friday afternoon massage" when he saw the woman again a week or a fortnight later, he said.

He told the court that she had refused.

He denied ever having touched her breasts.

People's problems

The jury heard that he also put his arms on another alleged victim's shoulders when she was talking about a problem with her flat.

Mr Paterson said she had "stiffened up" and he was conscious that she was uncomfortable.

He described another occasion where a male who had confided in him about the death of his father.

He said: "I didn't quite give him a hug but I may have tapped him on the shoulder.

"I had people with problems and I may have given them a hug."

Tactile person

Mr Paterson is claimed to have indecently assaulted two women and sexually assaulted six of the women between December 2009 and October 2012. One indecent assault charge was earlier dropped by the Crown.

Paterson told the court that people had described him as a "tactile" person and denied sexually or indecently assaulting any of the women.

Depute Fiscal Anne MacDonald suggested that he had bullied women and had taken advantage of them because of his position at the charity.

She said: "You had a fascination with ladies breasts, their bras and their underwear."

Mr Paterson replied: "No."

The trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court continues.