Pair airlifted after family cut from A96 crash at Oyne Fork

Image caption The crash happened on the A96

A child and a woman have been airlifted to hospital after a family was cut from their car following an early morning collision with a van west of Inverurie.

Two other children in the car got out before firefighters arrived at the scene at Oyne Fork, at the junction of the A96 and the B9002, at about 03:30.

A man, woman and another child were cut from the wreckage of the vehicle.

An RAF helicopter flew the seriously injured child and woman to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

One of the other children was taken to hospital by road.

The male van driver was unhurt.

Police said the accident happened on the section of road between Pitcaple and the Oyne fork.

The A96 was closed while an investigation was carried out.