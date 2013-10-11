Indecent assault accused Ian Paterson was a 'sexual predator'

A former senior policeman was a "sexual predator" who used his power to abuse women, a trial has been told.

Ian Paterson, 62, of Tarves, denies eight charges involving women when he was chief executive of Aberdeen Council of Voluntary Organisations.

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald told the jury at Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Mr Paterson abused his power to "manipulate" women.

David Moggach, defending, described his client as a "tactile" person.

Ms MacDonald told the fifth day of the indecency and sexual abuse trial: "The accused is simply a sexual predator.

"Power can be used for good or power can corrupt and this man corrupted himself with the power over these ladies."

Mr Moggach suggested that the women could have misinterpreted the situations.

He told the jury: "With an assault there must be evil intent.

"I would submit to you that there are occasions that when someone touches you on the arm, your leg, the small of your back perhaps to get you out of the way, there's no evil intent in that."

The trial continues on Monday.