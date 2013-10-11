NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Drugs 'worth £20,000' recovered in Aberdeen

Drugs with an estimated street value of almost £20,000 have been seized after two police operations in Aberdeen.

Police said the operations were in the Danestone and city centre areas on Thursday.

Quantities of heroin and cocaine were recovered.

Two men, both aged 21, were due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday, and another two, aged 21 and 30, were due on Monday.

