Drugs 'worth £20,000' recovered in Aberdeen
- 11 October 2013
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Drugs with an estimated street value of almost £20,000 have been seized after two police operations in Aberdeen.
Police said the operations were in the Danestone and city centre areas on Thursday.
Quantities of heroin and cocaine were recovered.
Two men, both aged 21, were due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday, and another two, aged 21 and 30, were due on Monday.