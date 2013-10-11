FlyTenerife apology made over flight issues

Image caption Eric Murray had contacted BBC Scotland over his flight booking problems

A travel company has apologised for "massive software problems" which left holidaymakers without their intended flights.

FlyTenerife said it had suffered problems with its computerised bookings and payments system.

One traveller, Eric Murray from Inverurie, had contacted BBC Scotland after discovering his flight to Tenerife from Glasgow was not happening on 20 October.

He has now secured other flights.

Mr Murray said: "I have now re-booked through someone else.

"It has all been a bit chaotic.

"I am very angry about this, it really is not good enough. I will be taking this matter further."

'Regret the inconvenience'

FlyTenerife said in a statement: "Mr Murray's booking was confirmed on 20 August for our proposed flight from Glasgow on 20 October and payment was made.

"Since his original booking, we have experienced massive software problems with our computerised bookings and payments system which has prevented clients making payments.

"As a result, we unfortunately had to take a decision on September 27 to delay our flights programme until later in the year.

"We regret the inconvenience caused."

The statement added: "Around 15 bookings fell into a similar category and these clients have all been contacted, found alternate flights at no additional cost to them or been refunded.

"Our software issues have now been resolved and we are making arrangements for our revised programme which we expect to launch in December."

Have you been affected by Flytenerife's problem? Contact the BBC Scotland news website at newsonlinescotland@bbc.co.uk