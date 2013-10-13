NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Two held over £50,000 cocaine seizure in Aberdeen

Police have seized cocaine with an estimated street value of £50,000 from a property in the Rosemount area of Aberdeen.

The drugs were recovered on Friday by officers from the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit.

Police Scotland said two men aged 29 and 30 from the Liverpool area were arrested in connection with the recovery.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

