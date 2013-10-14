Moray Council library closure decision reviewed

Moray Council's decision to shut seven of its 15 libraries is being reviewed by the Equalities and Human Rights Commission.

The local authority last month voted to axe the Burghead, Cullen, Dufftown, Findochty, Hopeman, Portknockie and Rothes facilities, to save more than £350,000.

The commission is reviewing the decision process.

Its findings could be used in any future challenge.

The closure decision came in the face of a recommendation from an equality impact assessment to retain the facilities at Burghead, Cullen and Dufftown.

This was to ensure access for the elderly, families with young children, and people with a disability.

The Save Moray Libraries campaign insists the case for retaining the libraries is overwhelming, but the council - which acknowledged the strength of opposition to the closures - said cuts had to be made.