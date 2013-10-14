Two Liverpool men in court over '£50,000 of drugs' in Aberdeen

Two men have appeared in court after cocaine with an estimated street value of £50,000 was seized in Aberdeen.

Vincent Sheerin, 29, and Peter Walters, 30, both from the Liverpool area, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

They made no plea to drugs charges. Mr Sheerin was bailed and Mr Walters was remanded.

Police Scotland earlier said cocaine had been recovered from a property in the Rosemount area of Aberdeen on Friday.