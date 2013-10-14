New £1m Aberdeen mosque design unveiled by Makespace
- 14 October 2013
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The design of a £1m mosque and community centre in Aberdeen has been released.
Planning permission for the Makespace-designed building on Nelson Street was granted in June this year.
There are believed to be about 4,000 Muslims in Aberdeen, and the city's two existing mosques are regularly full to capacity.
Work on the new project - designed to hold a capacity of 1,000 worshippers - is set to start early next year.