New £1m Aberdeen mosque design unveiled by Makespace

The design of a £1m mosque and community centre in Aberdeen has been released.

Planning permission for the Makespace-designed building on Nelson Street was granted in June this year.

There are believed to be about 4,000 Muslims in Aberdeen, and the city's two existing mosques are regularly full to capacity.

Work on the new project - designed to hold a capacity of 1,000 worshippers - is set to start early next year.