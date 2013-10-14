Rescuers called out to North Sea swimmers

A rescue operation was launched after six swimmers got into difficulty in the North Sea.

A 999 call alerted coastguards to a group of 18 to 20-year-olds caught in a rip tide at the mouth of the River Don in Aberdeen at about 18:30 on Monday.

The Aberdeen coastguard rescue team and lifeboat launched a search with two rescue helicopters and two fast rescue craft from vessels in the area.

The six men and women managed to get themselves to shore by 20:15.

Police said one woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with hypothermia.