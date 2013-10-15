NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man injured in Macduff embankment fall

A 37-year-old man was injured after falling about 25ft down an embankment in Macduff.

The emergency services were called to the High Shore area at about 19:00 on Monday evening.

The man suffered suspected hip, pelvic and back injuries. He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. His condition is not known.

Police officers have remained at the scene in an effort to determine what happened.

