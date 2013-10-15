Man injured in Macduff embankment fall
- 15 October 2013
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 37-year-old man was injured after falling about 25ft down an embankment in Macduff.
The emergency services were called to the High Shore area at about 19:00 on Monday evening.
The man suffered suspected hip, pelvic and back injuries. He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. His condition is not known.
Police officers have remained at the scene in an effort to determine what happened.