Cyclist injured in Orkney collision
- 15 October 2013
A female cyclist has been injured after a collision with a car in Orkney.
The accident happened on the main road between Kirkwall and Orphir, near the Scapa turn off, just after 10:00.
The cyclist was taken by ambulance to Balfour Hospital.
Investigations into the cause of the collision are taking place and police said the road could remain closed for some time.