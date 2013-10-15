NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Cyclist injured in Orkney collision

A female cyclist has been injured after a collision with a car in Orkney.

The accident happened on the main road between Kirkwall and Orphir, near the Scapa turn off, just after 10:00.

The cyclist was taken by ambulance to Balfour Hospital.

Investigations into the cause of the collision are taking place and police said the road could remain closed for some time.

