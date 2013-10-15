Sir Ian Wood talks of funding for centre of Aberdeen

From the section

Image caption Architect John Halliday's design would see the gardens partly raised

Businessman Sir Ian Wood has told Aberdeen City Council funding could still be made available for a "transformational" project.

He said the Wood Family Trust "would be prepared to look at providing some appropriate funding support" for a new heart for the city.

It follows new proposals for a major renovation of Union Terrace Gardens.

Architect John Halliday's design would see the gardens partly raised but remain sunken.

The future of Union Terrace Gardens has been a controversial issue in Aberdeen.

Major redevelopment plans were rejected by the council last year.

Sir Ian had offered £50m towards the £140m City Garden Project.