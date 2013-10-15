Sir Ian Wood talks of funding for centre of Aberdeen
Businessman Sir Ian Wood has told Aberdeen City Council funding could still be made available for a "transformational" project.
He said the Wood Family Trust "would be prepared to look at providing some appropriate funding support" for a new heart for the city.
It follows new proposals for a major renovation of Union Terrace Gardens.
Architect John Halliday's design would see the gardens partly raised but remain sunken.
The future of Union Terrace Gardens has been a controversial issue in Aberdeen.
Major redevelopment plans were rejected by the council last year.
Sir Ian had offered £50m towards the £140m City Garden Project.