Elgin's St Giles shopping centre extension approved

Artist's impression of the extension to the St Giles Centre
Image caption The St Giles centre will be extended

Plans for a major extension to the St Giles shopping centre in Elgin have been approved.

It is hoped the project - voted through by the local authority's planning committee - could create 200 jobs.

The plan, from developers Robertson Property/Upland Investments, is for a 63% expansion in the amount of floor space in the shopping centre.

There will also be a redevelopment of the adjoining bus station.

