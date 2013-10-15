Elgin's St Giles shopping centre extension approved
- 15 October 2013
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Plans for a major extension to the St Giles shopping centre in Elgin have been approved.
It is hoped the project - voted through by the local authority's planning committee - could create 200 jobs.
The plan, from developers Robertson Property/Upland Investments, is for a 63% expansion in the amount of floor space in the shopping centre.
There will also be a redevelopment of the adjoining bus station.