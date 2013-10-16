NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man airlifted after crash near St Combs in Aberdeenshire

A motorist has been airlifted to hospital after a one-vehicle crash on an Aberdeenshire road.

The man was believed to have suffered serious injuries in the accident, on the B9033 near St Combs.

The road was closed for several hours after Wednesday morning's crash.

Police Scotland later said it re-opened in the afternoon.

