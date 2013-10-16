Man airlifted after crash near St Combs in Aberdeenshire
- 16 October 2013
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorist has been airlifted to hospital after a one-vehicle crash on an Aberdeenshire road.
The man was believed to have suffered serious injuries in the accident, on the B9033 near St Combs.
The road was closed for several hours after Wednesday morning's crash.
Police Scotland later said it re-opened in the afternoon.