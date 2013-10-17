Aberdeen kitten tangled in tape discovered abandoned

Image caption The kitten has been called Nala after being found in Aberdeen

An appeal for information has been made after a kitten was found abandoned and tangled in tape in Aberdeen.

The kitten, thought to be about eight weeks old, was found at bins on Tedder Road with her bed, litter tray, food and toys in a cardboard box.

The Scottish SPCA said the kitten - now called Nala - had been "terrified".

A spokeswoman said: "Nala was on top of the box and the lady who contacted us said her paws were tangled up in the tape that had been used to seal it."

The kitten is now being cared for at the charity's Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre at Drumoak.

Senior animal care assistant Jacki Bell said: "Nala has been through a lot and she's understandably terrified.

"But she appears to be in good overall health and we hope to find her a loving home where she will be given the care and attention she deserves."