Car CCTV released in Aberdeenshire ATM thefts probe

Image caption A dark-coloured Audi saloon could have been involved

Police probing a spate of cash machine raids in the north east of Scotland have released CCTV of a car they want to trace.

Officers are investigating recent thefts in Bieldside and New Deer, and attempts on machines in Oldmeldrum and Inverurie.

A dark-coloured Audi saloon is "believed to be of relevance" to the investigation.

Det Sgt David Howieson said: "We are keen to identify the occupants."

He said the car was seen in the vicinity of the incidents in Inverurie, Oldmeldrum, and Bieldside.

Det Sgt Howieson added: "I would urge members of the public to view the images we have released and to contact police if they can identify the vehicle or if they have seen a similar vehicle in suspicious circumstances, particularly in the vicinity of ATM machines."