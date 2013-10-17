NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Car CCTV released in Aberdeenshire ATM thefts probe

Car
Image caption A dark-coloured Audi saloon could have been involved

Police probing a spate of cash machine raids in the north east of Scotland have released CCTV of a car they want to trace.

Officers are investigating recent thefts in Bieldside and New Deer, and attempts on machines in Oldmeldrum and Inverurie.

A dark-coloured Audi saloon is "believed to be of relevance" to the investigation.

Det Sgt David Howieson said: "We are keen to identify the occupants."

He said the car was seen in the vicinity of the incidents in Inverurie, Oldmeldrum, and Bieldside.

Det Sgt Howieson added: "I would urge members of the public to view the images we have released and to contact police if they can identify the vehicle or if they have seen a similar vehicle in suspicious circumstances, particularly in the vicinity of ATM machines."

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites