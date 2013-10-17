NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Cyclist seriously injured after being hit by van near Fochabers

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by a van in Moray.

The accident, involving a white Volkswagen van, happened in Ordiequish Road near Fochabers at about 16:15 on Thursday.

The male cyclist was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin.

Ordiequish Road was closed while investigations were carried out.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites