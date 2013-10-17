Cyclist seriously injured after being hit by van near Fochabers
- 17 October 2013
A cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by a van in Moray.
The accident, involving a white Volkswagen van, happened in Ordiequish Road near Fochabers at about 16:15 on Thursday.
The male cyclist was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin.
Ordiequish Road was closed while investigations were carried out.