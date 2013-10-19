NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Death of woman in Elgin treated as unexplained

Detectives are investigating the unexplained death of a 43-year-old woman in Elgin.

Police Scotland said the death was reported in the Bishopmill area of the Moray town on Friday evening.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Police are making inquiries into the full circumstances and the investigation is at a very early stage."

No further details will be released until next of kin have been informed.

