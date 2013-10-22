Man arrested after woman dies in Aberdeenshire car crash

Image caption The crash saw the road closed for several hours

A man has been arrested after a two-car crash in Aberdeenshire in which a woman died and two others were injured.

The accident, involving a black Ford Focus and a parked gold Vauxhall Meriva happened on the B977 Dyce to Fintray Road at about 13:35.

A woman, who had got out of the Meriva, was killed after being struck by the other car. Two passengers in her car were injured.

A 50-year-old man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Following the collision, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The male driver of the Ford Focus did not require hospital treatment.

The B977 was closed for five hours to allow for investigations to take place.

Insp Ian Kirkwood of the Road Policing Unit appealed to any witnesses to the collision, who had not yet spoken to the police, to contact them.