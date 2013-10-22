Aberdeen girlfriend stab attack man Alec Allan jailed for four years

Image caption Alec Allan will be supervised after his release

An Aberdeen man who stabbed his girlfriend in the neck and told her "if I can't have you nobody can" has been jailed for four years.

Alec Allan, 30, attacked Julie Smith, 32, in an "utterly unprovoked" assault in a flat in the city's Lewis Road in September last year.

Allan admitted assault to severe injury and the danger of life.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard the victim was "very lucky" the injuries did not penetrate the carotid artery.

Allan had then sat on her legs and said: "Look what you've made me do."

The former patient at a psychiatric hospital had stopped taking his prescribed medication days before the attack.

'Lose control'

Lord Pentland told him: "This offence involved a violent attack and repeated use of a weapon against a lady with whom you were then in a relationship.

"You had been drinking and neglected to take your prescribed medication.

"You must have known this combination of factors substantially increased the risk that you would lose control of yourself."

The judge also ordered that he be under supervision for a further three years, during which time he will be monitored and can be returned to prison if he does not comply with conditions.

Defence counsel David Moggach said Allan had "quite a violent upbringing", and added: "It appears that has led to him dealing with stressful incidents by reverting to violence."