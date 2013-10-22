Edward Shaw in court over fatal Aberdeenshire crash

From the section

Image caption The crash happened on Monday afternoon

A 50-year-old man has appeared in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Edward Shaw, from Inverurie, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court following a crash in Aberdeenshire which left a woman dead and two others injured.

He was also charged with drink driving.

The crash happened on the B977 Dyce to Fintray Road on Monday afternoon.

Mr Shaw made no plea or declaration and was granted bail.