Edward Shaw in court over fatal Aberdeenshire crash
- 22 October 2013
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 50-year-old man has appeared in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
Edward Shaw, from Inverurie, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court following a crash in Aberdeenshire which left a woman dead and two others injured.
He was also charged with drink driving.
The crash happened on the B977 Dyce to Fintray Road on Monday afternoon.
Mr Shaw made no plea or declaration and was granted bail.