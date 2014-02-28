Castle Huntley absconder Gary Cocozza traced
- 28 February 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A prisoner absconded from Castle Huntly open jail near Dundee has been traced, police said.
Gary Cocozza, 29, from Fife, failed to return to the prison on Wednesday after a home visit.
Police Scotland had earlier appealed for anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them.
A spokesman said he had been traced "safe and well".