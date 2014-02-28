Image caption Gary Cocozza failed to return to prison from a home visit

A prisoner absconded from Castle Huntly open jail near Dundee has been traced, police said.

Gary Cocozza, 29, from Fife, failed to return to the prison on Wednesday after a home visit.

Police Scotland had earlier appealed for anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them.

A spokesman said he had been traced "safe and well".