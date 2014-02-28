Tayside and Central Scotland

Castle Huntley absconder Gary Cocozza traced

  • 28 February 2014
Gary Cocozza
Image caption Gary Cocozza failed to return to prison from a home visit

A prisoner absconded from Castle Huntly open jail near Dundee has been traced, police said.

Gary Cocozza, 29, from Fife, failed to return to the prison on Wednesday after a home visit.

Police Scotland had earlier appealed for anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them.

A spokesman said he had been traced "safe and well".

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites