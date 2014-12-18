Ten arrested during Aberdeen drugs raids
- 18 December 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Ten people have been arrested in an operation against "large scale" drug supply in Aberdeen.
Police Scotland said the operation was in the Torry area of the city, and involved local officers alongside the national specialist crime division.
Ten men aged 49, 42, 30, 28, two of 23, 22, and three aged 21 were charged.
They were expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.