NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Ten arrested during Aberdeen drugs raids

  • 18 December 2014

Ten people have been arrested in an operation against "large scale" drug supply in Aberdeen.

Police Scotland said the operation was in the Torry area of the city, and involved local officers alongside the national specialist crime division.

Ten men aged 49, 42, 30, 28, two of 23, 22, and three aged 21 were charged.

They were expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites