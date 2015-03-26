Aberdeen man in court over 'online abuse' of young Celtic fan

A teenager has appeared in court after a young Celtic fan with Down's syndrome was allegedly abused online.

Ross Gibson, 19, of Aberdeen, was charged following the Parkhead clash between Celtic and Aberdeen on 1 March.

It had been claimed that comments about the 11-year-old were posted online.

Mr Gibson appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner. He made no plea or declaration and his case was continued.

He was released on bail and is expected to appear in court again later this year.