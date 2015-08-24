Nine men deny '£500m cocaine boat' charges

Image copyright National Crime Agency

Nine men have denied involvement with cocaine - said at the time to be worth £500m - seized from a boat in the North Sea.

Prosecutors allege the Hamal sailed from Istanbul in Turkey to waters off the coasts of Greece, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco and Guyana boat between February and April.

The ship is said to have then gone from Tenerife to 100 miles east of Aberdeen.

The case at the High Court in Glasgow was adjourned to October.

Kayacan Dalgakiran, 63, Mustafa Guven. 47, Mustafa Ceviz. 54, Umit Colakel, 38, Ibrahim Dag, 47, Mumin Sahin, 46, Emin Ozmen, 50, Abdulkadir Cirik, 31, and Muhammet Seckin, 26, face a charge of being "knowingly concerned in the carrying and concealing of a controlled drug".

Mr Sahin is further accused of a charge under the Merchant Shipping Act.