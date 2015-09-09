NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Fraserburgh pedestrian dies after being knocked down by car

A pedestrian has died several days after being knocked down by a car in Fraserburgh.

Nuno Barbara, 45, who was originally from Portugal, was injured at the junction of Castle Terrace, Quarry Road and Castle Street on Thursday night.

He was hit by blue Seat Ibiza.

Police Scotland appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.

