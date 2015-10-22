Shetland salmon processing operation closing down
- 22 October 2015
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Grieg Seafood is to permanently close down its salmon processing operation in Shetland.
Grieg laid off 50 people in March this year, and has now said its salmon processing factory will not be reopening.
Regional director Sigurd Pettersen said the operation was losing the company money and it would have been too expensive to try to turn it around.
The company's WildWaters smoked salmon was an award-winning range.