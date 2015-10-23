NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Firefighters tackle Lossiemouth house blaze

Firefighters at scene in Lossiemouth Image copyright Scott Marshall

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a house in Lossiemouth in Moray.

The emergency services were called to the property on Prospect Terrace at about 19:10 on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews faced a "well established" blaze. No-one was injured.

