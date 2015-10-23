Firefighters tackle Lossiemouth house blaze
- 23 October 2015
Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a house in Lossiemouth in Moray.
The emergency services were called to the property on Prospect Terrace at about 19:10 on Thursday.
A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews faced a "well established" blaze. No-one was injured.