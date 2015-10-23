Fatal Shetland helicopter crash report 'within months'

Image caption James Nugent survived the crash

A final report into a helicopter crash which killed four people off Shetland in 2013 is set to be published within months, BBC Scotland has learned.

The news comes as survivor James Nugent demanded to know why it was still awaited when an investigation on last year's Clutha bar helicopter crash in Glasgow had been published.

Mr Nugent was among nine people who survived when a Super Puma went down.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said the inquiry was progressing.

Sarah Darnley, 45, from Elgin, Gary McCrossan, 59, from Inverness, Duncan Munro, 46, from Bishop Auckland, and George Allison, 57, from Winchester, lost their lives in the Shetland crash.

'Later stages'

Keith Conradi, the chief investigator at the AAIB, told BBC Scotland: "There's no delay, these reports are complicated, they take a long time and we need to get it right.

"It's in its later stages and should be out by the end of the year, early next year."

Mr Nugent said of getting a report: "It does not bring the people that were involved back, but it does maybe help to give some closure.

"We are still sitting here with open wounds.

"I feel they do not want to give us answers."