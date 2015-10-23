Scottish war memorials in line for £190,000

Image copyright Santiago Arribas Pena Image caption The Kitchener memorial is in Orkney

Grants totalling £190,000 have been offered to restore 21 First World War memorials across Scotland.

The Kitchener memorial in Orkney is among those in line for financial assistance.

The monument, which sits on an exposed cliff edge, and faces extensive weathering - is getting £30,000.

Memorials in Helensburgh, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Huntly, Tullibody and Keiss have also received War Memorials Trust funding.

The recipients are:

Helensburgh war memorial (£60,000);

Royal Scots Greys war memorial in Edinburgh (part of £35,190 grant)

Canongate war memorial in Edinburgh (part of £35,190 grant);

Dalmeny war memorial in Edinburgh (part of £35,190 grant);

Duddingston war memorial in Edinburgh (part of £35,190 grant);

Newhaven war memorial in Edinburgh (part of £35,190 grant);

Ratho war memorial in Edinburgh (part of £35,190 grant);

Slateford war memorial in Edinburgh (part of £35,190 grant);

South Queensferry war memorial in Edinburgh (part of £35,190 grant)

Kitchener memorial in Orkney (£30,000);

St Anne's Episcopal Church war memorial chapel in Dunbar (£22,670);

Tullibody Lychgate war memorial (£20,000);

Glasgow Academy war memorial (£10,210);

Invergarry war memorial in Invergarry (£2,700);

Limekilns and Charleston war memorial in Limekilns (£2,370);

Law war memorial (£1,400);

The Gordon Schools war memorial window in Huntly (£1,390);

Keiss war memorial, Keiss in Caithness (£1,180);

Scottish American war memorial in Edinburgh (£1,110);

Caledonian Station Hotel war memorial in Edinburgh (£890) and;

Stronsay war memorial, Stronsay, Orkney (£715).

Frances Moreton, the director of War Memorials Trust, said: "The charity is delighted at the level of interest in this scheme and the enthusiasm of people across the country to do something about the condition of their memorials.

"There are still plenty of funds available for the right projects so get in touch to see if we can help your local war memorial."