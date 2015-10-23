Emergency straw deliveries for Westray farmers

Emergency shipments of straw are to be made to farmers on the Orkney island of Westray.

Poor weather conditions have left many producers without enough fodder for their cattle.

Westray relies on a high level of agricultural activity but animals face feed and bedding shortages.

Leaving from Montrose, a specially-chartered freight boat is expected to make three trips directly to the island at the end of next week.

The support is being provided by a collaboration of organisations including the Scottish government, National Farmers Union and rural charity RSABI.