Man killed in A947 car and lorry crash named as Alan Geals

A 46-year-old man who died following a crash between a lorry and a car in Aberdeenshire has been named.

The collision, on the A947 Fyvie to Oldmeldrum road, happened just before 03:30 and involved a black Peugeot 208 and a lorry.

Alan Geals, of Turriff, was the car driver who died.

The 31-year-old lorry driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Inverurie Hospital for treatment. Police appealed for witnesses.

The road was closed to allow an investigation to be carried out, but later re-opened.