Woman rescued after Macduff car harbour plunge

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after a car went into the water at Macduff harbour.

Police Scotland said the incident happened shortly before 10:00. The car was lifted out of the water using equipment on the harbour.

The rescued woman was said to be in a "critical" condition and was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by an air ambulance helicopter.

Coastguard, lifeboat and fire crews were also dispatched.

Macduff RNLI coxswain Chassey Findlay told BBC Scotland it was understood that a fisherman had gone into the water and secured the car to the quay, which assisted the emergency services.