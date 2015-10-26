Maersk Oil to cut 220 UK jobs among 1,250 losses

Image copyright Maersk

Oil firm Maersk Oil is to cut about 220 UK jobs.

The company said it was implementing workforce reductions of between 10% and 12%, bringing the total of posts lost during 2015 to about 1,250.

Maersk Oil said it was part of a drive to reduce operating costs by 20% by the end of 2016.

The UK jobs are linked to the retirement of the Janice installation, 150 miles south-east of Aberdeen, and changes to the offshore rotation.

Maersk is also scaling back its business in Qatar and Norway, as well as at its Copenhagen headquarters, and in Kazakhstan.

The company said the move followed an "extensive internal review of business activities and continued low oil prices".

Chief executive Jakob Thomasen said: "These are difficult decisions and my immediate concern is for the welfare of those affected."