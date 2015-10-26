Appeal after 'racist abuse' on train between Stonehaven and Aberdeen

A man who used "racially-offensive language" on a train between Stonehaven and Aberdeen is being sought by British Transport Police.

The incident happened on the Glasgow to Aberdeen service on Saturday between 21:55 and 22:15.

BTP said he was racially abusive towards staff in the middle carriage.

He was described as about 5ft 8in tall, with short dark hair and olive-coloured skin, wearing dark jeans, a maroon top and a dark jacket.