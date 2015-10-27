RMT offshore catering workers vote for action short of strike

Offshore catering workers from the RMT union have voted for action short of a strike in a dispute over pay.

The Caterers Offshore Trade Association (COTA) is seeking a pay freeze and also recently announced it would be consulting on about 500 job losses.

RMT union members narrowly voted against strike action, but for action short of a strike.

COTA indicated earlier it was retracting the second year of a two-year pay deal in a bid to secure jobs.

Last week, members of the Unite union voted in favour of a strike.

'Work closely'

COTA said talks were scheduled for Monday.

Chairman Peter Bruce said: "We have made it clear to both Unite and RMT that we are willing to discuss our position, the economic challenges we are facing and what we are doing to prevent further job losses.

"In this climate, dialogue and cooperation are needed rather than industrial action."

"We will do all we can to avoid strike action and will continue to work closely with the unions to find a solution."