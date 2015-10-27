NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man charged after biker seriously injured in crash near Mintlaw

Crash scene

A man has been charged in connection with a crash which left a motorcyclist in hospital with serious injuries.

The accident happened on the Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road near Mintlaw early on Tuesday.

A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital.

Police Scotland said a 35-year-old man had been charged and was expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

