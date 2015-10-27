Man charged after biker seriously injured in crash near Mintlaw
- 27 October 2015
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged in connection with a crash which left a motorcyclist in hospital with serious injuries.
The accident happened on the Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road near Mintlaw early on Tuesday.
A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital.
Police Scotland said a 35-year-old man had been charged and was expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Wednesday.