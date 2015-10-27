Lizard hitches lift from Florida to Aberdeen in suitcase

Image copyright Scottish SPCA

A lizard is believed to have hitched a ride from Florida to Aberdeen in a suitcase.

The Mackenzie family found the lizard - nicknamed Flo Rida - at their Ferryhill home while unpacking.

Siouxsie Mackenzie said: "The lizard must have jumped in one of our suitcases as we were packing."

It is now being cared for at the Scottish SPCA's centre in Drumoak and has been offered a home by an exotic animal rescue charity in Inverness.