Vandals cause '£100,000 of damage' to disused Milltimber nursing home
- 27 October 2015
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Damage worth more than £100,000 has been caused to a disused Aberdeen nursing home by vandals.
Police said the "six-figure" damage happened in the Culter House Road area of Milltimber.
The incident is believed to have happened on the evening of Sunday 16 August.
Police Scotland appealed for anyone with any information about the vandalism, or who saw anything suspicious, to contact them.