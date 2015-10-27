NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Vandals cause '£100,000 of damage' to disused Milltimber nursing home

Damage worth more than £100,000 has been caused to a disused Aberdeen nursing home by vandals.

Police said the "six-figure" damage happened in the Culter House Road area of Milltimber.

The incident is believed to have happened on the evening of Sunday 16 August.

Police Scotland appealed for anyone with any information about the vandalism, or who saw anything suspicious, to contact them.

