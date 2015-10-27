Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Aberdeen
- 27 October 2015
A pedestrian has died in hospital following a road accident in Aberdeen in September.
Lee Galloway-Forbes, 45, from the city, was struck by a black Audi A6 car on North Esplanade West on Monday 7 September at about 18:00.
Police Scotland, renewing an appeal for witnesses, said he died in hospital on Saturday.
The occupants of the car, a 45-year-old man and a 45-year-old female passenger, were uninjured.