Legion d'Honneur for Aberdeen World War Two veterans

Image copyright Norman Adams / Aberdeen City Council Image caption Emmanuel Cocher honoured James Duffus, Alastair Cormack and Robert Lerche

Three World War Two veterans from Aberdeen have been awarded France's highest honour for bravery.

James Duffus and Alastair Cormack, both 94, and Robert Lerche, 95, were presented with the Legion d'Honneur by Emmanuel Cocher, the French consul general in Scotland.

He said: "France will never forget the bravery they showed in taking part in the Liberation of France 70 years ago."

The ceremony was followed by a civic reception for the veterans.

Lord Provost George Adam said "These brave men put their lives on the line to protect our freedom here at home and to liberate Europe.

"These awards from the government of France are a great honour and a reminder to us all of the huge sacrifices made by so many men and women during the conflict."

Presentations have been taking place across the country since the 70th anniversary of D-Day.