Aberdeen child rapist Keith Ferguson jailed for 10 years

Image copyright Police Scotland

An Aberdeen child rapist who filmed his abuse has been jailed for 10 years.

Keith Ferguson, 44, was caught with images of sex acts he had committed after intelligence was received from the National Online Child Abuse Prevention Agency.

Judge Lord Malcolm told Ferguson at the High Court in Edinburgh: "It is clear you present a serious risk of sexual harm to children."

Ferguson admitted the crimes, as well as sexually assaulting a woman.

At an earlier hearing, he admitted sexually assaulting and raping a girl aged between three and five, sexually assaulting another three-year-old and sexually assaulting a sleeping woman.

He also pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual activity in the presence of children and making and possessing indecent photos of children between June 2010 and June this year.

The court earlier heard that when police raided his home in Aberdeen on 3 June a large number of electronic items were seized for examination.

Worst examples

Advocate depute Stephen McCloy said a number of the indecent images recovered had been made by Ferguson and featured his victims. Others appeared to have been downloaded from the internet.

He said a total of 1,552 indecent photos were found including 78 showing the worst examples of abuse.

A further 233 videos were found, including 103 at the most serious level. The total running time of the videos exceeded six hours.

Video was also recovered of a sleeping woman was also recovered which featured images of Ferguson molesting her.

The prosecutor said: "She was unaware that the accused had made these videos and touched her sexually in her sleep. She was hysterical when the police told her about the recovered videos."

'Horrendous ordeals'

Defence counsel Ronnie Renucci said: "He accepts there is no excuse and no justification whatsoever for his behaviour."

Mr Renucci said Ferguson was "quite rightly" very ashamed and recognised he had a problem which needed to be addressed.

The judge ordered that Ferguson be under supervision for a further 10-year period after his prison sentence.

Det Insp Colin Morrans said: "Keith Ferguson subjected his victims to horrendous ordeals.

"His victims showed great courage during the police investigation and we thank them for their co-operation in what must have been distressing and harrowing circumstances."