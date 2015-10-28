Two north east of Scotland police divisions to merge
28 October 2015
NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
The two police divisions in the north east of Scotland are to be merged into one.
The existing Aberdeen division will join with Aberdeenshire and Moray to become the North East division, headquartered in Aberdeen.
The new division is expected to come into force in January.
Assistant Chief Constable Derek Robertson said: "We believe the creation of a single division will mean a more flexible approach."