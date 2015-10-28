Man dies after Bridge of Don head-on collision

Image copyright Newsline Image caption Both drivers had to be cut free from their vehicles

A man has died in hospital following a head-on collision on Saturday, Police Scotland have confirmed.

Alistair Wilson, of New Pitsligo, near Fraserburgh, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but died on Monday.

The 51-year-old was driving a grey Vauxhall Astra when he crashed into a silver BMW 320 on the A90 at around 09:30 BST.

Both of the men had to be cut free from their vehicles at the crash site near the Murcar roundabout.

Police have appealed for witnesses.