NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man dies after Bridge of Don head-on collision

Crash scene Image copyright Newsline
Image caption Both drivers had to be cut free from their vehicles

A man has died in hospital following a head-on collision on Saturday, Police Scotland have confirmed.

Alistair Wilson, of New Pitsligo, near Fraserburgh, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but died on Monday.

The 51-year-old was driving a grey Vauxhall Astra when he crashed into a silver BMW 320 on the A90 at around 09:30 BST.

Both of the men had to be cut free from their vehicles at the crash site near the Murcar roundabout.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites