Date set for £500m cocaine North Sea boat trial

Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption The Hamal is at centre of the case

Nine Turkish men accused of smuggling cocaine with a street value of £500m in a boat seized in the North Sea are to stand trial in April.

It is alleged the boat, the Hamal, sailed from Turkey to several north African countries, before travelling from Tenerife.

It was intercepted about 100 miles east of Aberdeen in April.

A trial date of 4 April next year was set at the High Court in Glasgow, with a judge to be appointed to the case.

Kayacan Dalgakiran, 63, Mustafa Guven, 47, Mustafa Ceviz. 54, Umit Colakel, 38, Ibrahim Dag, 47, Mumin Sahin, 46, Emin Ozmen, 50, Abdulkadir Cirik, 31, and Muhammet Seckin, 26, face a charge of being "knowingly concerned in the carrying and concealing of a controlled drug".

All nine deny the charges against them.