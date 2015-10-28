Owl airlifted after North Sea platform landing

Image copyright Scottish SPCA

An owl which landed on a North Sea platform has been airlifted to safety by helicopter.

The exhausted short eared owl was flown to Aberdeen along with crew who were returning to the mainland, after being found last week.

The bird was then taken to the Scottish SPCA's rescue centre in Fishcross.

Centre manager Colin Seddon said: "The owl is doing great after his lengthy flight. Providing all is well he will be released within the next few weeks."